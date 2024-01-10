HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Technological University community gathered Wednesday evening to remember the life of one of their own. Kenny Bragg, a student died in a Detroit-area home explosion on December 30 along with his parents and sister.

The Huskies Pep Band, who Bragg was a member of put together a vigil on campus to honor his memory.

“He was always a hoot,” said Emily Vincent, MTU graduate and former pep band member. “He always knew how to make people laugh and how to make people smile. Even if you had never met him before, if you were somehow coming across his path, he’d make you fell welcome. It’s incredible to see this many people that came out just to support him and most importantly to support his family. The fact that his brother now has nobody and that we can be here to support him and his grandfather as well. Even if you didn’t know him personally, there are still people that just came here in passing of his presence who knew how good he was.”

Bragg’s brother and grandfather survived the home explosion. GoFundMe Pages are set up to help them throughout the recovery.