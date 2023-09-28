HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – During Wednesday night’s Houghton City Council meeting, a settlement was approved which contained a service agreement between Houghton and Walmart.

The new service agreement replaces a development agreement between the city and the retailer from 2004.

Part of the agreement ensures that the City of Houghton maintains certain services like plowing snow and keeping buses running to the store. Because of where the store is built in relation to wetlands, the city is responsible for maintaining certain environmental monitoring. Walmart will pay an annual service fee to help cover those costs.

Walmart gets a lower taxable value on its property.

“This service agreement is not a tax. It’s completely different from their tax. We will use funds from those services to support things within that district. When Walmart pays their taxes, they pay them to the city then we distribute those taxes based on a formula back to the schools, library, veterans, county medical care so we distribute those things back out,” said Houghton City Manager, Eric Waara.

You can read the full service agreement between the City of Houghton and Walmart below: