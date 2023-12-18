PAINESDAILE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Painesdale man has been missing for days, and the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find him.

Francis Destrampe was last seen around midnight on Saturday into Sunday morning. He was heading west on M-38 in Nisula. Authorities believe Destrampe was heading to his hunting camp in the Silver River Reserve.

He was driving a red, 4-door Dodge Ram pickup truck with a plow on it. The truck has Michigan plates ENZ8027

If you have seen Francis Destrampe or know anything about where he might be, call 906-482-0055.