HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Sheriff Brian McLean was injured in an accident at his home late on July 17.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that his injuries were significant and required life-saving measures from his neighbors prior to the arrival of emergency medical personnel. He was airlifted to UPHS Marquette for treatment. As of July 19, Sheriff McLean was still in the hospital and in critical condition. As further information becomes available it will be reported here.