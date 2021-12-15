CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a breaking and entering complaint in the Village of Calumet on December 13.

During the investigation it was found that several suspects stole prescription pills from the deceased tenant. On December 14 in connection to the breaking and entering complaint, deputies executed a search warrant in the Village of Laurium.

Two arrests were made. A 47-year-old Laurium man was arrested for Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and a 41-year-old Laurium woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The investigation is ongoing and additional suspects and charges are expected.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Laurium Village Police Department, Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Unit and the Michigan State Police Calumet Post.

Prescription pills no longer in use can be disposed of at the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 403 East Houghton Avenue in Houghton. The office cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.