Houghton County Sheriff’s Office investigating two-car accident in Calumet Township

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on US-41 and Church Street in Calumet Township on August 15 around 7:00 P.M.

A 25-year-old Dollar Bay man was driving southbound on US-41 and collided with a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old Calumet woman that was turning northbound on US-41. The 25-year-old man had a 25-year-old female passenger in the vehicle and the 40-year-old female had two juvenile passengers in her vehicle. The five individuals were transported to Aspirus Keweenaw to be treated for their injuries. The 40-year-old female was then transported by Valley Med Flight to UP Health Systems Marquette.

Calumet Township Fire and Rescue used the Jaws of life to extract occupants out of both vehicles and Mercy EMS transported occupants from both vehicles to Aspiris Keweenaw. Joe’s Towing and Superior Service Towing towed and impounded both vehicles.

The crash is still under investigation, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Laurium Police Department. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 906-482-0055.