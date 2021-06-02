Houghton County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

FRANKLIN TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched for a report of a missing 75-year old woman.

Judith Plute was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue jeans and white tennis shoes and suffers from Dementia and Parkinson’s. An extensive preliminary search was initiated but as of June 2 at 4:00 A.M.. Plute had still not been located.

Recent photo of Judith Plute

Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team, 2 Michigan State Police K-9 teams, Houghton City Police, Hancock City Police, Michigan Tech Public Safety, Michigan State Police- Calumet Post and Houghton County Office of Emergency Measures and Superior Search and Rescue all assisted in the search.

If you have information please contact the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 906-482-0055.