HOUGHTON, Mich. (WMN) – The City of Houghton Police Department shared details of a house fire that started in the early morning hours of Friday, June 3.

According to Police, a call came in for a house fire around 4:18 a.m. Friday at 918 College Avenue. That address is listed as the location for the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.

The fire is reported to have started on the third floor of the house, although the cause is not known at this time.

Everyone inside was able to escape the flames without injury.

In a statement from Ian Repp, Associate Vice President for University Marketing and Communications for Michigan Technological University, it said, “Michigan Tech is aware of the house fire on College Avenue. No injuries have been reported and everyone is safe. The University is working with those displaced to provide housing and additional support.

The Houghton Fire Department and Houghton Police Department are investigating the fire.

Traffic along US-41 and MacInnes Drive was being detoured as of 8:18 a.m. Be advised of possible detours if travelling through the area.