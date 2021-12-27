HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Susanna Ausema, author of “I Spy… Isle Royale” visited students in the Keweenaw Peninsula to read them the book and develop a sense of curiosity about the park.

The Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association arranged the visits. Ausema says the purpose of the program was to reach out to Isle Royale’s gateway communities.

“The outreach was aimed at the first-grade level primarily because ‘I Spy … Isle Royale’ is an appropriate book for that reading level,” Ausema said.

Each student received a copy of the book to take home and read with family members. Ausema started with an interactive presentation that focused on some animals that live on Isle Royale. Students were able to share their thoughts on the habitat that the island offers animals. They were also shown what the park has to offer for visitors. Ausema also read the book with the students showing it on a large screen as well.

“I wanted the students to be able to immerse themselves in the pictures while listening to the rhyming flow of the story,” she said.

Ausema says the students were excited to receive their own copy of the book.

“Many of them repeatedly asked ‘can I really bring this home?’ ‘Do I need to bring it back to school?’ ‘Can I show my mom and dad?’,” said Ausema.