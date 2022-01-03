KEWEENAW BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw Bay Fire Department (KBFD) purchased a new fire truck to better serve the residents and visitors of nothern Baraga Township.

The truck is a 1989 Ford F-350 with only 68,000 miles and was previously used by a fire department in Alabama.

“This truck will increase our department’s flexibility when responding to calls for service,” KBFD

Chief Diane Morin said. “In a township with a wide variety of terrain, a smaller rig like this will

allow us to reach remote and tough-to-access fires in a more effective fashion.”

Chief Diane Morin, Firefighter Kenny Rogers, Firefighter Jim Slater, Firefighter Marcia Slater, Assistant Chief Garrick Lamb, Captain Jake Putala, Dynamite Towing Owner Buck McMahan, and Firefighter Justin Bishop with the new fire truck.

The truck holds up to 500 gallons of water and has enclosed spaces for holding hoses, personal protective equipment, chainsaws and other equipment.

“In addition to fighting fires, this rig will be useful for traffic-related calls such as crashes and

downed power lines,” Morin added. “Its size will allow our team to navigate busy highway traffic

more safely.”

The total cost of the truck was $10,000. Dynamite Towing, of L’Anse, drove the truck from it’s purchase site in Cape May, New Jersey to Baraga and added new graphics and lights to it.