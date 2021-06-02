Keweenaw Bay Fire Department to educate community with open house this weekend

KEWEENAW BAY, Mich.–The Keweenaw Bay Fire Department (KBFD) is inviting local residents to
its upcoming community meeting and open house. The events will take place at the Keweenaw
Bay Fire Hall on Saturday, June 5th, with the meeting beginning at 11 a.m. and the open house
following from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The residents of Keweenaw Bay and Arhneim are encouraged to attend the meeting as it will
include an important discussion on public safety in the area. The open house will provide fire
safety demonstrations, law enforcement displays, and utility exhibits for all ages. Food and
refreshments will be served.

“These events will be a great opportunity for our department–and other public safety
agencies–to interact with the people we serve,” KBFD Chief Diane Morin stated. “I am looking
forward to meeting residents and highlighting the services and needs of our agency.”

You can learn more about the Keweenaw Bay Fire Department by visiting their Facebook page:
facebook.com/KBayFire.

