MOHAWK, Mich. (WJMN) – Supporting the efforts of the Keweenaw County Search and Rescue Team (KSAR) is as easy as eating a pulled pork dinner. The organization is holding its first fundraiser on Saturday, October 15th.

The KSAR fundraiser is from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Horizons School in Mohawk. Dine and and take out are available for the pulled pork dinner which includes potato salad, coleslaw, chips, and a drink.

Members of KSAR will also host a raffle with items donated by local businesses.

Tickets are available at the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office or at the door.

Proceeds will go towards training and rescue equipment for KSAR.