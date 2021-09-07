Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued occupants of a catamaran on September 5

Copper Country
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – On September 5 a catamaran capsized in Copper Harbor due to high winds and rough seas.

The conditions flipped the boat leaving the occupants clinging to the underside. Deputies used a Fort Wilkins State Park rescue boat docked at the Copper Harbor Marina that they had been cross-trained to use to rescue the subjects and upright the boat. The subjects were not injured in the incident.

