Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued occupants of a catamaran on September 5

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – On September 5 a catamaran capsized in Copper Harbor due to high winds and rough seas.
The conditions flipped the boat leaving the occupants clinging to the underside. Deputies used a Fort Wilkins State Park rescue boat docked at the Copper Harbor Marina that they had been cross-trained to use to rescue the subjects and upright the boat. The subjects were not injured in the incident.
