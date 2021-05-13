Keweenaw Heritage Grants awarded to 16 projects

CALUMET, Mich (WJMN) – The Advisory Commission and National Park Service at Keweenaw National Historic park awarded 16 Keweenaw Heritage Grants for project across Michigan’s historic Copper Country.

$125,001 was disbursed and supports projects totaling $540,000. The emphasis is on supporting the park’s 21 Keweenaw Heritage Site partners. Projects range from historic building maintenance to interpretive exhibits and museum collections care.

A six-member panel made up of both commission and NPS representatives reviewed 21 applications. Applicants had to meet criteria relating project location, historical significance of the resource, length of project impact and how they enhance understanding of area history.

The Keweenaw Heritage Grant Program provides partial funding for projects that are heritage-related and support the park’s mission to preserve and interpret copper mining history. Grant recipients must match the grant with the same amount. The match is permitted to be in-kind contributions rather than cash. Individual grants ranged from $2,000 to $15,000.

The Keweenaw Advisory Commission and NPS staff says they thank each applicant and congratulate the community for their work in preserving and sharing rich historical resources and stories within the Copper Country.