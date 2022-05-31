HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw Time Traveler is getting a major upgrade to its website this week.

The online interactive historical atlas currently has 25,000 records, but starting June 1 it will be adding 600,000 more records to its collection. The Keweenaw Time Traveler is a “deep map” that shares historical data from archival collections about the history and heritage of the Copper Country.

“We are going to be launching with now about 600,000 records, almost 20 million variables about all of the people who lived in the Keweenaw from 1880 to 1940,” said Project Director Don Lafreniere. “And thousands of maps and all kinds of information about school children, and employees at some of the mining companies. But we have mapped where every single person lived and their entire family so you’ll be able to search and find anyone that you want in the area.”

The upgrade to the Keweenaw Time Traveler will also improve the user experience. A newly designed user interface makes it easier to search for information about past people, places, and stories.

“It’s a beautiful new interface, it’s really intuitive and easy to use and makes it really fun to kind of just get lost in it. You kind of get in there and you look at someone and they’re connected to somebody else. We call it the Explore App because you just get lost exploring in this digital, sort of space that is the recreation of the Keweenaw,” said Lafreniere.

The Keweenaw Time Traveler will be holding a re-launch celebration on Thursday, June 2 starting at 6 p.m. at the Carnegie Museum of the Keweenaw in Houghton. The public is invited to try out the new Time Traveler by exploring its new data and maps. There will also be a virtual re-launch celebration on Facebook Live on Friday, June 3 at 3 p.m.

To experience the Keweenaw Time Traveler or submit your own stories, you can visit keweenawhistory.com.