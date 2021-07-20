Keweenaw Wild Ones to host second native plant sale this year

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw chapter of Wild Ones, a national nonprofit devoted to native plant landscaping, is hosting their second native plant sale of the summer.

Plants can be purchased online on their website between now and August 1 at midnight. Pickup for the plants will be on July 31 and August 1 at 1284 Hickory Lane, Houghton. Some of the species they will be selling include butterfly weed and red milkweed, New England aster and blue vervian. They will also sell mini-gardens for butterflies and all the plants provide benefits to wildlife, especially birds and pollinators.

“The beauty of native plants isn’t just that they are beautiful,” said Marcia Goodrich, president of the Wild One Keweenaw chapter. “Unlike turf grass and many conventional garden plants that originated in Eurasia, native plants have been part of the American landscape for thousands of years. Over the centuries, our native birds and insects came to rely on these plants for their survival.”

Goodrich says that as native plants were replaced by crops and nonnative gardens, bird and insect populations suffered.

“By choosing natives, you can help the monarchs, native bees and birds that depend on them,” said Goodrich.