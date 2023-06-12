COPPER COUNTRY, Mich. (WJMN) – Visit Keweenaw has released its tourism economic impact report for 2022.

Visit Keweenaw’s data suggests that for 2022, more than 400,000 overnight visitors stayed in the Keweenaw. The total number of visitors to the region is estimated to be about the same as 2021, however, it is estimated that spending increased by as much as 35 percent compared to the prior year. In 2022, visitors contributed approximately $140 million to the local economy through lodging, food and beverage, recreation, retail and transportation expenses compared to the previous year’s estimate of $103 million.

“We saw a really big jump, you know, from for our visitors and there are a number of factors that are played into that,” said Visit Keweenaw Executive Director Brad Barnett. “One, even though our total visitation number stayed about the same year over a year we saw our visitor mix shift. So, we had number of campgrounds, they needed to take sites offline because of construction updates and maintenance. But we saw those visitors backfill into other lodging accommodations, so they stayed in Airbnb’s and hotels and motels. And our research shows again and with other research to kind of back this up that those types of visitors tend to spend more. They’re spending more on lodging accommodations, they tend to spend more on food, entertainment, retail on things like that. So that shift in terms of where people are staying, the types of customers that were coming to the Keweenaw last summer really helped to improve our visitor spending estimates.”

According to Visit Keweenaw, the need for overnight lodging has increased. This past year, the Keweenaw’s overnight accommodations market grew by nearly 19%. When comparing room nights available to overnight visitors year over year (the number of rooms available multiplied by the number of nights available to rent), the Keweenaw’s accommodations market increase from approximately 371,000 in 2021 to 441,000 in 2022.

Visit Keweenaw uses Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) state campground data and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to estimate visitation and visitor spending for Houghton and Keweenaw counties. More tourism statistics can be found online at visitkeweenaw.com.