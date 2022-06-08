COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – The Lake Effect Bar & Grill in Copper Harbor is planning a live music series this summer called Lake Rattle & Roll.

The series will feature a weekly event on Wednesdays from July 6 through August 17. It will lead up to the Lake Fanny Hooe Down 2 festival in Copper Harbor on August 26-27.

The full schedule of performances and events is as follows:

Wednesday, July 6 – Adam Carpenter & the Upper Hand

Wednesday, July 13 – Open Mic Night

Wednesday, July 20 – Open Mic Night

Wednesday, July 27 – Outlaw’d

Wednesday, August 3 – Erik Koskinen

Wednesday, August 10 – Randy Palmer

Wednesday, August 17 – Lake Fanny Hooe-Down 2 Prize Party

In addition to music, the events will include prizes to win, burger and beer specials, discounted Lake Fanny Hooe-Down 2 tickets, and a chance to win exclusive Lake Fanny Hooe-Down 2 VIP passes.

Photo courtesy Lake Effect Bar & Grill

You can follow Lake Effect Bar & Grill on Facebook here.