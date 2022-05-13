HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Ongoing repairs to the Portage Lake Lift Bridge will cause some lane and traffic closures next week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

MDOT says drivers can expect closures of the outside northbound and southbound lanes on the bridge Monday(5/16) through Friday(5/20) next week. Full traffic closures lasting up to 10 minutes may be needed for bridge moves at non-peak traffic times during the day throughout the week.

Some full traffic closures lasting up to 15 minutes may be done at night for bridge moves between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. during the week. MDOT says the bridge movements will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic.

Work on the curbs on the lower bridge deck and testing of the bridge’s electrical systems will be done during the lane closures.

The work during the closures is part of an ongoing bridge repair project that is expected to reach completion in early June.

