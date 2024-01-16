HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – There is a community meal coming up this weekend in Hancock.

It will be on Sunday, January 21 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The menu consists of chili, rolls, coleslaw, dessert and fruit. Carry-out is also available. Anyone is welcome to the meal.

This community meal is coordinated by Let’s Eat Community Meals, a non-profit organization founded in 2015 by Bill Binroth and his wife Nancy. Two meals are held each month, the second Sunday of the month is held in Baraga at St. Ann’s and the third Sunday of the month the meal is held in either Chassell or Hancock at various churches. In 2023, a total of 2,010 meals were served across these three communities. Each meal is sponsored by a business or organization in the area. If you are interested in sponsoring a meal, you can call Bill Binroth at 906-370-9965. Below is the full schedule for 2024.