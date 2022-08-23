KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A woman was hospitalized after being rescued when she became lost on a hike in Keweenaw County over the weekend. The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a lost hiker near the Bare Bluff area at 9:12 p.m. on Sunday, August 21.

The hiker reportedly became lost when hiking off Smith Fisheries Rd. After about 10 hours, the hiker wound up on a secluded shoreline near Bare Bluff.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office, along with personnel from Lac Labelle Fire Department and Keweenaw Search and Rescue (K.S.A.R.), discovered the hiker with the assistance of a private boat.

The hiker was brought to Bete Gris beach, where other emergency personnel were on site.

The hiker was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Portage Health to be treated for extreme exhaustion and other minor injuries.