KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A road closure and detour will begin next week in Keweenaw County to allow for a bridge replacement along M-26.

The closure is part a $2.9 million Michigan Department of Transportation project to remove and replace the M-26 bridge over the Silver River between Eagle Harbor and Copper Harbor.

The detour will begin Tuesday, April 25 and is expected to end in July 2023.

Traffic will be detoured with a posted route on US-41 for roughly 10 weeks. The closure of M-26 will be located just west of the western entrance to Brockway Drive, around 10 miles from Copper Harbor.

MDOT says the project will replace a bridge that has reached the end of its useful service life. The roadway section of the new bridge will be wider, including 12-foot lanes and 8-foot shoulders that will provide more space and increased safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Based on economic modeling, MDOT says the project is expected to directly and indirectly support 35 jobs.

