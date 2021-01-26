Main Street Calumet encourages supporting local eateries and bars with #rideoutcovidcalumet

CALUMET, Mich – Main Street Calumet got creative with helping local businesses get through COVID-19 dine-in restrictions by encouraging people to get take out for the chance to win a prize.

“Take out to win” ends February 1 and began on January 16. Leah Polzien, executive director of Main Street Calumet, says it’s been a tough year for bars and restaurants and when the dining in restrictions was extended through the end of January they decided to kick off the event.

“Take out to win #rideoutcovidcalumet was a promotion that one of my board members at Main Street Calumet who also happens to be a business owner had been talking about as just we really felt like we wanted to be able to help our local bars and restaurants,” said Polzien.

Customers will receive one entry per $10 purchase at local restaurants and 2 entries for every $10 spent in gift certificates with local bars.

“To get involved you need to either order takeout or a gift certificate or any other product that our local bars or restaurants are selling and you need to get a receipt from that purchase so you can take a picture of it with your phone or if its something digital go ahead and make sure your credit card numbers aren’t on there and then you can post that on Instagram or Facebook to us with the #rideoutcovidcalumet or message it to us privately,” said Polzien.

People can get take-out or purchase a gift certificate during that time from any restaurant or bar that is a non-franchise business and is operating in compliance with state law Calumet, Laurium, Mohawk or Calumet Township. Polzien says the prize for the drawing has gotten larger since they announced “take out to win.”

“Phil Roberts is the owner of North Shore Cottages and so Phil said, and he’s the board member who kind of came up with this and he said well I would donate a few nights stay in one of my cottages as part of a prize package for a drawing,” said Polzien. “So we started out with that and it snowballed as soon as we put the promotion out other businesses jumped right in and said boy we would really love to be able to help our neighbors you know and donated more and more things.”

Polzien says she will do a random drawing of all the entries on February 4th. The winner of the drawing will receive $50 gift certificates from Northern Cuts, Copper World and The Office Shop along with a two-night stay in a one or two-bedroom cottage from North Shore Cottages, a floral arrangement from Calumet Floral and Gifts, fat tire bike rentals for two from Cross Country Sports, dinner for two delivered to the winner’s cottage from Miscowaubik Club and a charcuterie and coffee basket packed by Keweenaw Coffee Works.