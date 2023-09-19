ALLOUEZ TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — A crash early this morning north of Calumet left one man dead, according to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told deputies responded to a call to investigate a rollover crash on US-41 just after 2 a.m., where a person was reported to be alive, but hurt and trapped inside the vehicle.

Responding deputies found the crash in Allouez Township, where they believe the 50-year-old man from Mohawk lost control of the car before crossing the center line, leading to the car rolling into an unoccupied house.

First responders were able to get the man out of the car and to a hospital, but he died there of his injuries soon after. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.