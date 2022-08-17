HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – A memorial service is planned for family and friends of Collin Hagan on Thursday at Michigan Technological University in Houghton.

The event is not open to the public but will be livestreamed by the National Interagency Fire Center

Hagan was from Twin Lakes, near Houghton. He was a firefighter with the federal Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew, based in Colorado. He was killed by a falling tree while working on the Big Swamp Wildfire near Oakridge, Oregon on August 10.

Dan Laux, fire section chief in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Forest Resources Division, shared memories of Hagan.

“Watching Collin grow up to become a young man with such a passion for the outdoors, adventure and wildland fire was an honor and privilege,” Laux said. “His life was an inspiration to so many and he will be dearly missed.”

Hagan graduated from Jeffers High School in 2013, earned an associated degree in forest technology from Gogebic Community College and a bachelor’s degree in forest management from Michigan Technological University.

Before joining the Craig hotshot crew – specialized firefighting teams that mobilize in the most rugged conditions – Hagan worked as a field forester and for other firefighting teams in Oregon and Montana.

The livestream is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Visitation is Thursday and Friday; a private funeral also is scheduled Friday.