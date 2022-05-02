HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – A public program about mental health services and challenges facing the community is planned in Houghton this month. The program is free and will take place at Portage Lake District Library on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m.

The event will feature speakers from Dial Help, Copper Country Community Mental Health, Keweenaw Support 4 Healthy Minds, Unite Mental Health and Wellness, and the Mental Health Support Group – Keweenaw Area.

Speakers from each organization will talk about the focus and work of their organization. A question and answer period will follow. The event is sponsored by Mental Health Support Group – Keweenaw Area.

The five programs provide the following services in the Keweenaw:

Mental Health Support Group-Keweenaw Area provides support for people with mental health conditions and their families. Copper Country Community Mental Health offers treatment for mental health problems. Dial Help provides crisis counseling and suicide prevention services. Keweenaw Support 4 Healthy Minds does advocacy for mental health. Unite Mental Health and Wellness helps connect people with specialty mental health providers.

If you have any questions, you can contact Mental Health Support Group – Keweenaw Area at MHSGKA@aol.com.