HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an man on drug charges early Tuesday morning.

At midnight on March 22, 2022, deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the City of Houghton. After a brief investigation, Deputies located and seized what they are calling, a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and components of narcotics distribution.

A Wisconsin man was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, a twenty-year felony, and driving while license suspended, a 90 day misdemeanor.

The 40-year-old man was lodged at the Houghton County jail.

Assisting in the investigation was the Houghton City Police Department, Hancock City Police Department,

and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement team -West.