HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan legislators who represent the Upper Peninsula have brought some of their counterparts from Lansing to the Copper Country for a two-day roundtable conference.

State Sen. Ed McBroom who is also the Natural Resources Committee Chair says he wanted to create an opportunity for his colleagues to get a crash course in what’s being done already for economic development, specifically with land-based industries like mining and forestry. The other idea is to hear and develop ideas which they can use to create policy, which will create and retain jobs in the area.

“What are we doing long term is to make sure it’s profitable to be in business in Michigan,” said McBroom. “That involves how long it takes to move your industry forward, whether it’s forestry or mining. What are we going to do to tie in with the auto industry and other big industries in Michigan that play such a big role in Michigan’s overall economy and keep the Upper Peninsula directly opportunities tied to that.”

The representatives and senators say regardless of their part affiliation, when it comes to representing their needs and interests of the Upper Peninsula, they work together.

“To be able to get someone like Sentator Ken Horne up here who chairs key committees in both appropriations and in policy up to the Upper Peninsula,” said State Sen. Wayne Schmidt. “When we go to move bills forward or when we ask for money in the appropriations process. Our Downstate colleagues understand that. So we come as a unified voice. Whether it’s a new project or a new policy. Whatever’s needed for Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, hopefully we’ll be able to deliver.”

These meetings are open to the public. They will pick back up on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. and last until noon at the Memorial Union Building on Michigan Tech’s campus.