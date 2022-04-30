HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University broke ground on a new human health research facility and now is one step closer to having a state-of-the-art medical research complex right on campus.

“We’re really excited to bring together Kinesiology and Integrative Physiology, the Biomedical Engineering department, and the Health Research Institute to be able to have research that’s focused in similar areas,” Dr. Caryn Heldt, Director of the Michigan Tech Health Research Institute said. “That way we can collaborate and really grow our research programs and be able to create things that can help both Michigan, the Upper Peninsula, and the United States.”

The H-STEM Complex has been in the works since 2019 and will feature newly constructed shared laboratories, renovated classrooms, and learning spaces with a unique layout called ‘Science on Display.’

“Science on Display is where a lot of the research is going to be done in rooms that have glass walls,” Heldt said. “The building is a main thoroughfare of campus and a lot of students are going to be passing through this building. When walking through they’re going to be able to see our researchers conducting research in these labs.”

The complex is looking to use collaborative efforts to bring various research departments together under one roof.

“When researchers are in a building together and they see each other, more things happen because they talk to each other and they start bouncing ideas off of each other,” Heldt said. “This is going to be a great space to bring health research into one space on campus and really just accelerate what we have already been doing.”

Construction on the new facility will begin on Monday, May 2 with a projection completion date set for March 2024.

