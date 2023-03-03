HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University in Houghton has created an opportunity to support students across the Portage Canal at Finlandia University after news this week that FinnU will not be enrolling students for the 2023-2024 year.

Michigan Tech announced its commitment by allowing students who have earned at least 60 credits at Finlandia and whose academic programs line up with those available at Tech will be eligible to finish their studies at Michigan Tech. Students with fewer than 60 credits can apply to Michigan Tech as transfer students. All will have an expedited process to ease the transition.

“We would like to extend a warm welcome to those of you who are considering enrolling at Michigan Tech,” said Michigan Tech President Rick Koubek in a welcome note to Finlandia students. “Choosing a new institution may seem like a daunting task, but Michigan Tech’s faculty and staff are dedicated to helping you achieve your academic goals.”

Finlandia students considering Michigan Tech can find more information at www.mtu.edu/finlandia. The web page includes details on corresponding degree programs, application instructions, and more.

For next steps, students can contact Katarina (Kat) Hanson, our Finlandia Student Transfer/Teach-Out Coordinator, at 906-487-1692 or khanson1@mtu.edu.