HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University held it’s 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration.

Events included art exhibits, student service projects, speakers, and more.

An interfaith prayer vigil was held in the Van Pelt and Opie Library. The prayer vigil invited all faiths to share a prayer, personal reflection, or excerpt from Dr. King’s works.

Following the vigil, students, faculty, and staff members gathered together at the Husky statue on campus. The group braved the cold winds and snow to march across campus to honor Dr. King.

The Student Art Exhibit will be available for viewing through January 26th in the Van Pelt and Opie Library along the curved wall in the Opie Reading Room.

If you’d like to learn more about Michigan Tech’s MLK Jr. Celebration, you can find their website here.