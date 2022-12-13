MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – More than 600 area school children gathered on Michigan Tech’s campus for the Copper Trail Festival as part of the One UP Mind Trekkers Roadshow. The festival, which is a science expo, concentrating on interactive exhibits in the STEM field. Festival organizer Cassy Tefft DeMunoz says interest in STEM studies is critical to a sustainable community.

“So, our mission here today is just to spark curiosity,” said DeMunoz. “We know that STEM is not the right choice for every student, and we have many growing industries in our region. What we’d like to see is that students see something here today and they walk away saying, ‘Wow, I just want to know more. About how that works.’ We want to also feature our local businesses because we have so many great pathways here to both get a great education and then have a great job, a great career and stay right within our region. So that is our hope when kids leave this event.”

The Copper Trail Festival in Houghton is one of many Upper Peninsula stops on the Mind Trekkers Road Tour that showcases all things science, technology, engineering and mathematics. There were demonstrations of physics experiments using liquid nitrogen, mechanical robots, and electrical engineering, just to name a few. Many of the presentations were hosted by local companies looking to spark an interest in STEM fields, and in so doing, cultivate a future workforce. Calumet Electronics CEO Meredith LaBeau sees this event as an investment in the future.

“There are all sorts of careers especially in the STEM field to really get excited about they tell me it’s about exploratory, it’s about creativity, and just natural learning and they get to wander around and just find all sorts of experiments,” said LaBeau. “For us, that is what we need an employee that finds creative solutions, and that can problem solve to help us better see the future.”

Some of the exhibits were wildly popular, such as this one, where a balloon was pierced without popping it, or a piano made out of bananas.

Student Kaitlyn Coponen is excited to learn what she can.

“I kind of look at it as like a STEM factory,” said Coponen. “A lot of different activities and stuff. Many of the students will go on to explore a future in STEM studies, while others are just here to learn new things.”

Fellow student Toni Magnet agrees.

“Probably one of my favorite things about this is how everybody’s like cooperating with each other and how they show us all these different things and things we haven’t learned about yet because you know, we’re still in middle school high school,” said Magnet.

Organizer Cassy Tefft DeMunoz believes that meeting with local businesses is important.,

“But then we have students who walk around, and they just have a great conversation with somebody from a local business and say, wow, I didn’t know that. You know, if I start here as a welder, I can work my way up and maybe become a journeyman, or I didn’t know that this company was located right here in my community,” said DeMunoz. “And so that is our hope that they walk around and have that chance to make those impressions.”

The Mind Trekkers Road Show will be making stops in several UP communities over the next six months with the goal of increasing interest in STEM learning and connecting students with future employers.