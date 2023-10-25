HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – This weekend, Michigan Tech Music will present two nights of jazz covers of your favorite music from TV, movies, and video games.

The Friday night performance will feature the R&D Big Band along with the New Orleans stylings of the Workshop Brass Band. For Saturday night’s concert it will feature the Video Game Jazz Ensemble and Tech’s premier jazz ensemble, The Jazz Lab Band.

“We have an awesome video game music ensemble here as well, actually, that is mostly student run,” said MTU’s Director of Jazz Studies Adam Meckler. “It’s like a 22-piece ensemble. Students do all the arrangements, and they arrange all kinds of music from video games. So, they’ll be performing on the concert as well, but we’re also doing music from anime. We’re doing stuff from Austin Powers from Bewitched, Sanford and Sons, like older school TV shows, newer movies, Family Guy, newer TV shows, stuff that uses jazz as their theme songs, which is, as it turns out, a lot of stuff.”

Backstage Jazz: Music from Television, Movies and Video Games will have performances on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 at the Rozsa Center. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets online at tickets.mtu.edu.