HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University says it has received a record number of applications from prospective undergraduate students for the fifth straight year. The university says it has received more than 8,800 applications for the fall semester of 2022, reportedly up 5% from the previous year and 30% from the former all-time high set in 2019.

MTU says applications from women have increased nearly 66% in that time, and that the number of applications from underrepresented minority students on campus has doubled.

The university says its new College of Computing is helping to drive interest, and that applications to programs like software engineering and cybersecurity are up 40% in the same three-year span. Pre-health professions, mathematics, and other offerings in the College of Sciences and Arts and the College of Business have also seen steady enrollment increases.

According to MTU, applications from prospective in-state students have doubled since 2015, with much of the interest coming from Grand Rapids, Traverse City, and southeastern regions of Michigan. Additionally, applications from students in Arizona, California and Texas have tripled since 2015.

“Through excellence in research and education, and by listening and responding to the needs of our students, Michigan Tech has established itself as a premier niche STEM-based institution,” said John Lehman, MTU’s Vice President of University Relations and Enrollment. “We’re being discovered by students across the nation.”