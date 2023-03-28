HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University is planning to accept nursing students from Finlandia University into its new nursing program.

Some 20 Finlandia students are expected to transfer to Tech as part of a teach-out agreement between the two schools. Michigan Tech Interim Provost Andrew Storer explains how the new nursing program will benefit displaced Finlandia students as well as the community.

“Currently, Michigan Tech does not have a nursing program,” said Storer. “We have some related programs in health fields. But we’ve been working with Finlandia and will be announcing that they won’t be accepting students in the fall to bring their nursing program to Michigan Tech and develop it as a Michigan Tech nursing program. We’re going to be using their classes. We’re bringing their classes over to the Michigan Tech classes. We’re also working to bring their faculty over to become Michigan Tech faculty in delivering the program the goal is to have a high-quality nursing program available this fall.

“So, we see it as an opportunity to serve local communities so we can help to ensure that we have student nurses available in our local healthcare systems. Obviously, it’s going to help the students who are currently in programs in Finlandia and then it’ll also help to meet the demand for nursing as a bachelor’s degree program and as a career path in the western U.P. and the Copper Country.”

The addition of a 4-year nursing program will allow Tech to provide much-needed student nurses in the local area, as well as help graduates fill vacancies created by the nationwide nursing shortage.