Michigan Technological University announces 2021 Diversity Award winner

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN/press release) – “Doing the easy things will not move us forward,” says Michigan Technological University 2021 Diversity Award winner Sonia Goltz. Goltz is a Michigan Tech College of Business faculty member whose research focuses on gender equity issues and related topics including social power and equity. Goltz shares the 2021 award with Amy Lyn Howard, a PhD candidate inMichigan Tech’s Rhetoric, Theory, and Culture program who most recently served as interim director of MTU’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

Goltz is one of the core members of ADVANCE: Organizational Change for Gender Equity in STEM Academic Professions, a multi-faceted National Science Foundation initiative established on the Michigan Tech campus in 2008 that focuses on supporting the career progress of women and minority faculty in the STEM areas.

A professor of organizational behavior, Goltz has been recognized for bringing innovation to the classroom through the use of new and emerging teaching methods and tools.

Established in 2014, Michigan Tech’s Diversity Award showcases Michigan Tech faculty and staff who demonstrate exemplary commitment to initiatives that forward diversity and inclusion. Their contributions come in many forms, including recruitment, retention, teaching, research, multicultural programming, cultural competency and community outreach.

The Diversity Award winner receives a $2,500 award and is honored during the annual Faculty Awards celebration in September.

All are welcome to submit Diversity Award nominations, which are due by late May each year.

Read the full announcement and a Q&A with Goltz reflecting on her work and the work the remains to be done on Michigan Tech News.