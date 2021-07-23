Michigan Tech’s summer youth program program allows students to get in the cockpit

HOUGHTON, Mich (WJMN) – Flying a plane before driving a car is no problem for some students involved in Michigan Tech’s Summer Youth Program that works in conjunction with the Civil Air Patrol.

“So what we do is we teach them all sorts of bookwork things that you have to learn,” said Kevin Cadeau the Public Affairs Officer for the Civil Air Patrol. “We have to teach them about the weather and how to read sectional charts and how to use the instruments and then some of the rules that apply with aviation.”

At the end of the week, the students get the chance to put their skills to the test and take in some of the iconic sights of Houghton and Hancock from a bird’s eye view.

“Meeting the pilots was definitely another fun thing to do,” said Hans Goettel, a student in the program.

Views from the flight over Houghton

“Just going up in the plane and being able to see what it is like a really cool experience,” said Aiden Geates another student in the program.

This program teaches basic and intermediate knowledge of all things aviation. Some students say that this program has even solidified their career paths within the field.

“Absolutely, absolutely I am thinking more and more that that is the life path I could take,” said Andrew Vanduinen, a student in the program.

“This is our pay when we get to see some of the students come out of the aircraft and they are smiling and they are happy and they had fun,” Cadeau said. “The things that we taught them came into play and they got to use them and it worked.”