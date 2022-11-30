HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Wind Symphony, part of Michigan Tech Music, will present a concert highlighting music of Scandinavian composers this coming weekend. Hygge – Music of Scandinavian Composers, will take place at the McArdle Theatre on Michigan Tech’s campus on Saturday, December 3.

Michigan Tech said the following about the upcoming performance in release:

After your wood-stacking and sauna, please join the Superior Wind Symphony under the baton of Mike Christianson, Director of Bands at Michigan Tech, for an evening of music from the most upper of peninsulae: Scandinavia! Rest in warm assurance that the composers will be Scandinavian, and at least some of the music will represent events/feelings that happen in Winter. The lineup will include a sneak peek into the Michigan Tech Theatre’s spring musical Chess, written by two members of the Swedish supergroup ABBA, and pieces by Finnish, Danish, and Norwegian composers. Christianson also snuck in a cozy holiday song or two to fill out that hygge feeling!

Hygge, a Danish term that has risen in popularity in recent years, seeks to evoke feelings of happiness and coziness by taking a break to enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

The Superior Wind Symphony is an auditioned ensemble of wind instruments and percussion that is part of Michigan TEch Music and performs on behalf of Michigan Tech around the Great Lakes region. You can learn more about the band symphony here.

Tickets for the event are available now and can be purchased online, in-person at the Rozsa Box Office, or calling (906) 487-1906. Tickets will cost $15 for adults, $5 for youth, or free for Michigan Tech students and a guest with the Experience Tech Fee. The concert will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend in-person.

You can learn more about Michigan Tech’s Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts here.