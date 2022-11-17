BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – A 35-year-old L’Anse man who was reported missing on Tuesday was found dead on Thursday in Keweenaw Bay.

According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office they were dispatched on Tuesday to a missing person complaint who had failed to report to work that day and was last seen in the early morning hours of Monday, November 14th.

On Wednesday morning, deputies reported that they located a stretch of damaged guardrail on US-41 at the head of the bay. Deputies along with officers from the Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police Department and the Baraga Village Police Department checked the area and found some debris and what appeared to be oil on the surface of the water.

Baraga County Sheriff’s Office says a diver from the Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police Department checked the water and located a white pickup in approximately 15 feet of water. The vehicle matched the description of the missing man’s vehicle. Wednesday afternoon, the vehicle was removed from the water but the driver was not located at that time.

On Thursday morning, the search for the missing man continued, Superior Search and Rescue used their drone to search from the air and the Michigan State Police Dive Team searched the water near where the pickup had been located. Around 12:50 pm the MSP Dive team located the missing man, who was deceased. The man was located in approximately 11 feet of water.

The incident remains under investigation. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police Department, Baraga Village Police Department, Michigan State Police, MSP Dive Team, MSP Canine Division, Superior Search and Rescue, Bay Ambulance, Dynamite Towing and Jacobson’s Funeral Home.