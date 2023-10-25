LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WJMN) – Mount Bohemia Ski Resort in the Keweenaw is in the running for the title of Best Ski Resort in North America.

Visit Keweenaw shares in a press release that this is the sixth year in a row that the ski resort has been nominated by USA Today for its 10Best Ski Resorts in the nation. The program recognizes the top ten ski resorts as voted on by USA Today readers from a list of 20 nominations hand-picked by industry experts. For the last five years, Mount Bohemia ranked in the top five in the nation.

“It is an honor for Bohemia to be continually recognized by USA Today’s 10Best,” said Lonie Glieberman, Mount Bohemia President. “It’s a testament that our vibe is unlike anyplace else. The Bohemia lifestyle revolves around fun, adventure, and wilderness. We bring our customers ungroomed runs, fresh lake effect powder and an après ski scene with a Nordic spa pool party twist. Opening two new unique saunas this winter will give guests more options to unwind after a day on our newly improved lift and increase the value of their season passes.”

To vote for Mount Bohemia and to check out the rest of the locations in the running, click here. People can vote once per day until Monday, November 20 at noon eastern.