Mount Bohemia recognized in top 5 of 10 Best Ski Resorts

LAC LA BELLE, MI (WJMN) – Mount Bohemia was recognized by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards as the fourth best downhill ski destination.

This is also the fourth straight year that Mount Bohemia has made the top 5 of the list.

“It’s such an honor to have been chosen as the fourth best ski resort in North America,” expressed Mount Bohemia’s President Lonie Glieberman. “We believe that what makes Mount Bohemia so special is our commitment to creating an atmosphere unlike anyplace else. It is important for us to stay true to our roots; the Bohemia lifestyle is all about fun, adventure, and wilderness. We strive to bring this to our customers everyday with ungroomed runs, fresh lake effect powder, and an après ski scene with a Nordic spa pool party twist.”

Mount Bohemia gets 273 inches of average annual snowfall and is the only resort in the Midwest to make the list. The resort was opened in 2000 and sits on 620 acres featuring Michigan’s tallest vertical drop at 900 feet. It also has the state’s longest run which is almost 2 miles long.

For the complete list of selected resorts, visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-ski-resort/