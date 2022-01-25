FRANKLIN TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Police – Calumet Post responded to a reported shooting at a home on Quincy Street in Franklin Township around 2:20 PM on Monday, January 24.

Troopers and members of the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene and found a 38-year-old woman deceased. Members of the 8th District Special Investigations Section and the MSP Marquette County Crime Lab later responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation led to an arrest of an 18-year-old man, suspected of open homicide. He is lodged in the Houghton County Jail pending arraignment. No further information was released and the incident is still under investigation.