LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University Choirs will perform a benefit concert this weekend called “Music for a Sacred Space” as an annual fundraiser for the local chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

The concert will feature performances by the Michigan Tech Concert Choir and conScience: Michigan Tech Chamber Singers. Music to be performed will include the premiere performance of My Prayer, by David Brown. Other selections include a setting of Lux Aeterna based on the Nimrod variation from Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations, Samuel Barber’s Agnus Dei, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Lord, Thou Hast Been Our Refuge, Sarah Rimkus’ Shall We Gather at the River, and Undine Moore’s Walk Through the Streets of the City.

“St. Joseph’s is one of the gems of the Copper Country and is a wonderful place for choral singing,” said Dr. Jared Anderson, director of both choirs. “This is the first time that the choirs have been able to sing in the space for a live audience since the pandemic. This concert has become a great tradition in the community, and we have been able to raise important funds for an organization that is active in providing resources for so many individuals and families in need in our area.”

The concert will be held on February 26 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Linden. The concert is open to the public. Donations for this event are accepted at the door. To learn more about the event, click here.