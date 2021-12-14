HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Technological University Department of Public Safety is accepting old cell phones for reuse.

The 911 Cell Phone Bank Program provides community members who cannot afford a cell phone with one that can be used for emergencies. The Department of Public Safety and Police Services is now a designated drop-off point for phones. All donated phones will be shipped to the program’s phone bank. Phones are refurbished, tested and distributed for use in 911 emergency calls.

“Even phones without service can call 911, so this is an excellent way to provide people who don’t typically use cell phones with an easy way to summon help in an emergency situation,” said Brian Cadwell, director of Public Safety and Police Services.

Cadwell also says the program benefits the environment by recycling the old phones.

Anyone with an unused cell phone can donate it at the Michigan Tech Department of Safety and Police Services at 206 MacInnes Dr. in Houghton.