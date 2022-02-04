HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University’s ‘Ride the Waves’ program has been awarded a $40,000, two-year grant from General Motors to conduct Great Lakes education.

The purpose of the funding is to support K-12 STEM education for rural and under-served youth related to the Great Lakes, inland waters, environmental stewardship, and sustainability. This has been accomplished through scientific excursions aboard MTU’s research vessel Agassiz paired with laboratory investigations led by MTU staff scientists and graduate students.

The program has provided opportunities for Keweenaw Bay Indian Community youth, Michigan Tech’s Women in Engineering Program, and Muslim Students Association, along with students from Detroit and Flint high schools, to learn how scientists assess the health of the Great Lakes.

“In the future, they’re going to be the caretakers of the lake. Everyone can be stewards,” said Joan Chadde, director of MTU’s Center for Science and Environmental Outreach. “At a minimum, we want to inspire them to become stewards of the Great Lakes. But if they’re even more interested and they want to choose it as a career path. We want to have role models that can show them what they can do when they get older and what they can choose to study or choose to become.”

The center has received funding from GM for the program since 2016. And since then, ‘Ride the Waves’ has served approximately 3000 participants delivering a variety of programs, including “How Scientists Assess the Health of the Great Lakes (Lake Superior & Portage Lake), “Copper Mining & Milling Waste Remediation” (Torch Lake) and Geoheritage Explorations (Keweenaw Bay).

For more information, contact Joan Chadde, Director, Center for Science & Environmental Outreach, or visit the Great Lakes Research Center website: https://www.mtu.edu/greatlakes/

