MTU researchers discover new wolf pup litters on Isle Royale, moose poised for decline

Images taken in late September 2019, from a remote camera show two pups likely born to wolf 014F in spring 2019, Isle Royale National Park. NPS/SUNY-ESF photos.

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – After the COVID-19 pandemic halted in-person wintertime surveys of moose and wolves on the island, Michigan Technological University researchers have returned to Isle Royale National Park and have made some new discoveries.

Now that fieldwork has resumed, researchers have discovered that wolves produced at least two litters of pups, and moose appear poised for decline.

Due to the halt in surveying last year, the next wolf and moose abundance estimates are scheduled for February 2022.

In the Isle Royale Winter Study, Michigan Tech researchers share other significant developments about curating the world’s largest moose bone collection, advances in the understanding of wolf foraging behavior, and the nutritional health of the moose population.

To read the full study, click here.

