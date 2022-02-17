HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – February is Black History Month and Michigan Technological University’s Visual and Performing Arts Department is honoring that with an upcoming production.

“I Hope…” is a one-act play written by University of Michigan student Shannon Harper, and it’s directed by Michigan Tech student David Brown, who is making his directorial debut in this production.

“It is about two young women who meet when they become roommates during their first year of college at a PWI, which stands for a predominately white institution. And this play kind of hits on moments that the students have dealing with different kinds of people and dealing with each other while going to school at this PWI. And this play is all about black healing, it’s about experiences that black women and black people can have while going to school in a very unfamiliar place,” said Brown.

Brown expressed what he hopes the audience will get out of seeing this production.

“For the people of color (POC) that come this is supposed to be a play of healing where we can come laugh together, kind of hurt together a bit, but also realize that we’re all in this together and that we need each other here. And for those who are not POC there, this is a chance for about 50 minutes to look at things from a different perspective and a different lens and just see that there are people here and around you that are going through different things. And just kind of help open eyes and ears and hearts to what’s going on around them.”

“I Hope…” is a part of a collection of one-act plays being put on by Michigan Tech students. All are original plays written by female University of Michigan students and relate to a single message: dealing with the diverse elements of female identity.

“I Hope…” will have its opening night tomorrow, Friday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the McArdle Theatre. Next week there will be shows on February 24 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase your tickets, please visit tickets.mtu.edu.

Latest stories