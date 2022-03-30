HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Tech Sustainability Demonstration House is holding its 3rd annual waste reduction drive, a recycling effort aimed at non-traditionally recycled items. This year the group will be collecting seven different things: old socks, laundry detergent containers, razors and blades, old writing utensils, plastic bags and plastic film, dental products, and egg cartons.

“Our main goal is to keep stuff out of the landfill and so that’s why we picked such uncommon recycled items because otherwise, you wouldn’t really know what to do with them, especially things that might be hard to even reuse,” Abbey Herndon, House Coordinator for The Sustainability Demonstration House said. “What do you do with an old pen? You can’t really reuse that super easily so our end goal is to just mainly keep things out of the landfill and at the same time, educate people on sustainability, create more awareness for the house, as well as actually avoid some of these things in the first place such as plastic bags or the like disposable razors.”

Herndon says that even small changes to help the environment can add up to make a big impact

“Some people aren’t aware of like these options of recycling or why recycling is important and why landfills can be damaging to the environment,” Herdon said. “Landfills take up so much land, resources, and energy, and the same with even recycling. That uses a lot of energy so we all should want to reduce our waste in the first place because that is always the best thing. We have all heard the saying reduce, reuse, recycle, but have they thought about it? Have they realized why it’s important and what consequences it has if you don’t do those things?”

Here are some simple swaps you can incorporate to help cut down on the items specifically targeted during this year’s drive.

-Use laundry detergent strips

-Use a safety razor or just a reusable metal razor

-Use bamboo toothbrushes

-Use toothbrush tabs or aluminum container toothpaste tubes

-Use a water flosser

-Use wooden writing utensils

The waste reduction drive will be a drop-off style drive and will take place on April 16 from 9 A.M. until 3 P.M at the Student Development Complex on Michigan Tech’s campus. You can also drop off select items anytime at Wadsworth Hall, McNair Hall, and the City of Houghton City Center.