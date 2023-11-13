HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Tech Theatre’s production of “Anatomy of Gray” opens this week at the Rozsa Center.

A girl from the small Indiana town of Gray prays for a healer after her father dies. The next thing she knows, a man claiming to be a doctor blows into town in a hot air balloon. But can this “doctor” keep illness at bay? “Anatomy of Gray” follows the journey of love, loss, and healing in the 19th century with written by Jim Leonard Jr. and directed by Patricia Helsel.

“‘Anatomy of Gray’ is set in Gray, Indiana in the 1800s and deals with a town that is dealing with a pandemic,” said Helsel. “So, there’s this illness with a mystery surrounding it. We don’t know what’s happening to people. And I thought, and I think my colleagues thought it would be a really good offering. In this time, we’ve thought about it during the pandemic, and how communities really feel about, about illness about science and treating illness.”

Performances of “Anatomy of Gray” will be held at the McArdle Theatre November 14-17 with shows starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.mtu.edu.