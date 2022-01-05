CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The 1431st Engineer Company (SAPPER), 107th Engineer Battalion based in Calumet was recently determined to be the top performing engineer unit by internal analysis across the National Guard.

The ranking is measured by the National Guard Bureau’s (NGB) Key Performance Indicators tool (KPI) that measures like-type units in key performance areas including mission readiness. Each state’s National Guard leadership uses the KIP metrics to determine the quarterly ranking of each unit in their state. Michigan National Guard leadership rated the 1431st the best SAPPER-designated unit in the state and was shown to also be the best rating among 30 like-type units across the country.

“The 1431st Engineer Company has excelled at major training exercises and maintaining mission readiness

which has contributed to their successful support of our missions both here at home and abroad,” said Brig.

Gen. Lawrence Schloegl, assistant adjutant general and deputy director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Unit readiness is imperative to capably support assigned missions and through their outstanding effort, they have illustrated why they are the best in the country.”

“This amazing accomplishment would not have been possible without the sacrifice of our Soldiers and families, both past and present, and the outstanding support of the local community and employers,” said Capt. Alexander Sackmann, commander of the 1431st Engineer Company. “When our national leaders called, we supported operations along the Southwest Border and Washington, D.C.”

Soldiers from the 1431st also helped distribute emergency supplies in the Western Upper Peninsula at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as supporting testing and vaccination across the whole state.

“Our local, state, and national leaders know that the professional Soldiers of the 1431st Engineer Company can be called upon in any crisis and consider it ‘Good as Done,'” said Sackmann.

Michigan’s 1431st consists of 112 Soldiers and has a SAPPER designation, they are combat engineers who maintain proficiency in multiple engineering duties including facilitating movement and logistical support of allied forces while disrupting those of enemy forces.